Teams from Canada and the United States are battling it out at the 13-year old Babe Ruth Baseball World Series in Massachusetts this week and a Calgary team is on the roster representing Canada.

The tournament is being played in Westfield at Bullens Field and teams that are taking part qualified by winning their regional Babe Ruth series.

The team from Calgary played against Ohio Valley on Friday morning and they were defeated 8 - 0.

The team takes the field again on Saturday morning.

The regional teams taking part in the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series are:

Middle Atlantic- Centre County, Pennsylvania

Midwest Plains- Fargo, North Dakota

New England- Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Ohio Valley- Janesville, Wisconsin

Pacific Northwest- Spokane, Washington

Pacific Southwest- Hawaii Kai

Southeast- Greenville, North Carolina

Southwest- Meridian, Mississippi

Canada- Calgary, Alberta

Host City All Stars- Westfield, Massachusetts

The tournament runs from August 8 – 15.

The 13-year old Babe Ruth Baseball World Series games are being livestreamed, visit the website to watch.