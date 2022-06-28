Calgary to host 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Calgary has been selected as the host city for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

"Calgary is proud to have been chosen as host city for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2024," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a release.

“We look forward to sharing our great facilities and our inclusive community spirit will welcome all with open arms. I know Calgarians will volunteer in great numbers to ensure that this event delivers the experience of a lifetime for these amazing athletes and their families."

Alberta has a history of hosting Special Olympics events. The 2024 event will be the fourth time the national games are held in the province, and Calgary previously hosted the Special Olympics Alberta Winter Provincial Games in 2019, as well as the 1988 Winter Olympic Games.

"Having previously hosted international and national events, we know Calgary will go above and beyond to deliver an exceptional games experience for the hundreds of athletes participating at Special Olympics Canada’s signature sport competition," said Special Olympics Canada CEO Sharon Bollenbach.

"Our athletes have been anxiously waiting for an announcement of the next national games since February of 2020. To say they will be ecstatic to hear the news of Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2024 in Calgary is an understatement."

The city will host around 1,300 participants during the event, in addition to officials, family, friends and honoured guests. Tourism Calgary says it anticipates the event will pump over $9 million into the city's economy.

"Calgary knows what it takes to host large scale sporting events and just as important is our track record as ultimate hosts. The incredible athletes, along with family, friends, supporters, coaches and officials can all expect a warm welcome to our city and a fun-filled event complete with the chance to experience Calgary's new winter festival, Chinook Blast," said Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady.

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games is a national sporting event for Canadian athletes with an intellectual disability. Athletes will compete in one of eight different sports; five pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speed skating.

"The sport community in Calgary looks forward to celebrating the hard work of the athletes, coaches and officials and hearing their stories," said Olympic gold medal winner Catriona Le May Doan, the president and CEO of Sport Calgary and a Special Olympics board member.

"Calgary is a city withstrong commitment to providing diverse opportunities in sport to individuals of all abilities. Sport connects us all and we’re excited to bring this amazing event to our city."

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games were last held in 2020 in Thunder Bay, Ont.