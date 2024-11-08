Calgary to host 2026 Grey Cup festival

Calgary will host the 2026 Grey Cup championship, officials said Friday.

"You can never come here without feeling welcome," said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie at Friday's announcement.

"It is my pleasure and honour to announce today on behalf of the Canadian Football League board of governors, our nine teams and the entire Canadian Football League family from coast-to-coast that the 2026 Grey Cup has been awarded to the Calgary Stampeders."

The improvements to Stampede Park and the BMO Centre played a part in the city winning its bid to host the festival, officials said, adding that the Grey Cup party will go on there, while the game will take place at McMahon Stadium.

McMahon Stadium will turn 66

Ambrosie has previously expressed concern before over the aging McMahon Stadium, which will be 66 years old by the time the Grey Cup festival starts at the BMO Centre.

In 2017, he called the building "terrible" and pledged to work with CSEC and other representatives to help fans with a "state-of-the-art place to come and watch world-class football."

Ambrosie also has memories of the facility from playing in the CFL, first for the Stampeders, followed by tenures as a member of the Toronto Argonauts and the then-named Edmonton Eskimos.

"I happen to like (McMahon Stadium) because I can go in there and go to the locker I sat in for the '93 Grey Cup," he told CTV News at the time.

"I have fond memories but I don't think that's a reason to keep the stadium."

A fan descends the stairs at McMahon Stadium as the Toronto Argonauts play the Calgary Stampeders during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Monday, July 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The stadium, which is owned by the University of Calgary and operated by the McMahon Stadium Society, was originally built in 1960 for $1.05 million.

It was expanded and renovated several times over the years and currently has a capacity of 35,400.

It's named after Frank and George McMahon, who contributed $300,000 to its construction.

It opened on Aug. 15, 1960, to host a game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Calgary Stampeders. The Stampeders lost the match 38-23.