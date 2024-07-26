Calgary to see return to seasonal temperatures for the weekend

Calgary got off to a much clearer start from an air quality standpoint on Friday, compared to earlier in the week.

A low-pressure system continues to track over parts of north-central Alberta, and it's helping moderate our temperatures here in Calgary and funnel out the wildfire smoke.

Friday's high in the city will be 23 C, right where we should be for this time of year.

It will also be windy from the northwest with speeds at 20 to 40 km/h.

Air quality in Calgary is expected to remain in the moderate risk category for the next 24 hours, barring no new wildfires start nearby.

The potential for hazy conditions will persist though, as long conditions stay dry.

We are fortunate that no threatening heat is on the horizon for southern Alberta, but neither is a heavy amount of rain.

We will hold onto seasonal temperatures throughout the weekend, but could encounter some isolated thunderstorms on Saturday evening.

The hope with any active weather is it will bring rain but little to no lightning.