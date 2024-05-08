Calgary tops list of 10 cities Canadians are travelling to for summer 2024

Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.

According to Kayak's 2024 summer travel trends report, released on Wednesday, more people have been using the travel website to search for domestic flights to Calgary than any other Canadian city.

The report is based on searches made on Kayak.com between Nov. 1, 2023, and March 15, 2024, for travel dates between May 17 to Sept. 3, 2024.

"While Calgary is always a hot spot for Canadian summer travel with must-see events like the Calgary Stampede, the city has also made it on the top trending list, with searches growing 30 per cent from last summer," said Kayak in a news release.

The top searched Canadian destinations for this summer are as follows:

Calgary, Alta.; Vancouver, B.C.; Toronto, Ont.; Halifax, N.S.; St. John's, Nfld.; Montreal, Que.; Edmonton, Alta.; Victoria, B.C.; Kelowna, B.C.; and Winnipeg, Man.

The average airfare for a round-trip economy flight to Calgary this summer from anywhere in Canada is $389, according to Kayak.

The travel site says prices for domestic travel in Canada are nine per cent more expensive this summer than last.

The most popular spot for international travel this summer, according to Kayak, is London, England, followed by Paris, France, and Tokyo, Japan.