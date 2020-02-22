CALGARY -- In an effort to make it easier for low income Calgarians to plan when and where to buy monthly passes, Calgary Transit will open its customer service centre at the Centre Street Platform for two additional days — Feb. 29 and March 1.

The move is in response to changes to the payment day for Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) beginning March 1.

The customer service centre (125 7 Ave S.E.) will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.

Customers can also visit the Southland or Village Square Leisure Centre locations during usual hours on Feb. 29 and March 1.

More information on low income monthly passes can be found online.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the provincial AISH or income support payments can contact their caseworker, the nearest Alberta Supports Centre or the Alberta Supports Contact Centre at 1-877-644-9992.

Community and social services can be accessed by calling 211, 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week for free, confidential support in more than 150 languages.