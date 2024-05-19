Calgary Transit offers free ride for road runners

Calgary transit will be free for runners next Sunday morning.

Run Calgary announced Sunday that it’s partnering with the city and Calgary Transit to offer complimentary commuting to the Stampede grounds all day on Sunday, May 26 for anyone wearing a participant race bib.

For runners wondering what time they can catch a train to make it to the Erlton LRT Station in time for their race, Calgary Transit will have a booth at the Runner’s Expo to help confirm transit times.

For those who drive, there will be “extremely limited” paid parking available for $18 at Stampede Park next Sunday but that’s recommended as a last choice.