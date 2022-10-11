Calgary Transit renaming bus route in honour of Tegan and Sara

Calgary Transit has announced plans to temporarily rename a bus route in honour of indie pop duo Tegan and Sara.

The identical twin sisters were born and raised Calgary and returned earlier this year to film their new TV series High School, a look at their teenage years in the 90s attending Crescent Heights High School.

Starting on Friday, bus route 19 will be renamed "Crybaby" – the name of their soon-to-be released album.

Route 19, which runs along 16th Avenue, was the route they took to get to high school.

"We took a lot of public transit growing up," said Sara Quinn in video released by Calgary Transit.

"We took the CTrain, we took buses, we walked a lot - we love public transit. It was how we got to school; it was how we saw our friends."

"We are so excited to have it renamed Crybaby," said Sara. "It seems like that should be illegal, but we're here for it."

Tegan Quinn said neither she nor her sister have driver's licences so they still rely heavily on public transit.

"I just think it's a great way to give back to your community and to contribute to making the earth a healthier and happier place."

Tegan and Sara pose for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, September 9, 2022. The duo will be in town to do a Q&A at the Calgary International Film Festival Sept. 29, following a screening of "High School," a new Amazon series based on their Calgary years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov High School, which is based on Tegan and Sara Quinn's memoir of the same name, debuts on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. on Oct. 14 in and on Amazon Prime in Canada on Oct. 28.

Crybaby, Tegan and Sara's 10th studio album, will be released on Oct. 21.