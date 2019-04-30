Getting help or reporting a problem while riding Calgary Transit is now just a text message away.

The Transit Watch program was launched Tuesday, where riders can send text messages to 74100, allowing them to communicate with transit employees in real time.

Passengers can also still use the Help Phones inside LRT cars and at transit stations, or call 403-262-1000.

Incoming text messages will be treated with the same urgency as when the help phone is activated, said Calgary Transit director Doug Morgan.

“We want this to be for things that need action right away,” he said.

“Customers are at the heart of our business and certainly making sure they feel safe and secure on their journey on Calgary Transit is important to us.”

The goal of the program is for text messages to be responded to by someone in the Calgary Transit safety centre within minutes.

Staff can then check the situation using CCTV cameras and maintenance staff or peace officers will be sent to the location.

Along with reporting problem passengers, riders can text to report things like broken glass at a bus stop or anything else than can pose a safety hazard.

Riders wanting general information like routes or schedules are asked to use the Calgary Transit app or website. They can also use Twitter or phone 403-262-1000.

Emergencies should be reported to 911.