Calgary Transit's Red Line reopens after closures
After more than a week of alternate routes, passengers of the Red Line were able to resume their regular route Monday morning.
The train was closed from the Victoria Park/Stampede Station to 39 Avenue Station for nine days beginning late last month.
The disruption to service was to open the new Victoria Park/Stampede Station and required crews to divert tracks from the old station to the new one.
The City of Calgary said once the work is fully complete, riders will enjoy shorter walks to the platform and greater accessibility.
The CTrain construction is part of a larger project that broke ground in 2021 to extend 17 Avenue across Macleod Trail.
The city hopes it will help connect the Beltline area to the Entertainment District, linking pedestrians and traffic to development on both sides of Macleod Trail.
As the line was out of service the city ran shuttle buses and had alternate parking options.
On top of the CTrain disruption, there were also various lane closures on northbound Macleod Trail throughout the nine days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Speaker Fergus apologizes, facing cross-party condemnation for video played at partisan Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, amid opposition parties calling his participation in a partisan event unacceptable and demanding further accountability.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Unity Acquisitions snaps up much of toy store Mastermind, 18 stores to close
Ailing toy retailer Mastermind GP Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its business to a company representing three big names in the Canadian retail world.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
Dam threatens to burst in the Laurentians, residents evacuated from homes
People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces in the Laurentians are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike.
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's military renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
Edmonton
-
Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
Man killed by Edmonton police; watchdog investigating
Edmonton police shot a man who was reportedly approaching people with a knife on a downtown street Sunday evening.
-
Driver of stolen car hit by Valley Line Southeast train sought by police
The person who ran away after crashing into a Valley Line Southeast LRT train Monday morning was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver doctor disappointed by B.C.'s plan for medical assistance in dying at St. Paul's Hospital
Last week, the B.C. government announced it would create a separate clinical space for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, but Dr. Jyothi Jayaraman says that it’s not a compromise.
-
Hundreds of B.C. businesses apply for vandalism fund
More than 600 businesses in B.C. have applied to a provincial rebate program to help prevent and repair damage from vandalism, according to the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Development.
Atlantic
-
Many N.S. schools closed, thousands without power due to heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
-
Homeless advocates speak out after man dies in Dartmouth tent encampment
Questions are being asked about the recent death of a homeless man in Dartmouth, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
Hundreds of B.C. businesses apply for vandalism fund
More than 600 businesses in B.C. have applied to a provincial rebate program to help prevent and repair damage from vandalism, according to the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Development.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
Toronto
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
-
'A lot' of COVID-19, flu circulating in Ontario right now: Moore
Ontario's top doctor says there is 'a lot' of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise.
-
Unity Acquisitions snaps up much of toy store Mastermind, 18 stores to close
Ailing toy retailer Mastermind GP Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its business to a company representing three big names in the Canadian retail world.
Montreal
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
Schools closed, more than 100,000 without electricity as snow falls in Quebec
Service is slowly being restored to homes in Quebec after nearly 25 cm of snow fell across the province.
-
Quebecers are not happy with Francois Legault: poll
Quebec's Francois Legault is the least popular premier in Canada, according to La Presse/Angus Reid poll.
Ottawa
-
'Ultra low-cost' Lynx Air coming to Ottawa this spring
A new budget option for travellers is coming to Ottawa, with Lynx Air announcing new flights from Ottawa starting next spring.
-
Toronto bus company no show for Ottawa pro-Israel rally participants, UJA says
A Jewish organization says a bus service contracted to transport community members from Toronto to Ottawa for a pro-Israel rally did not show.
-
Man taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after early morning assault in Mechanicsville
One man has been arrested and another is being treated with critical injuries following an early morning assault in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Stop signs taken from rural intersections
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after someone removed five stop signs from a rural road north of Fergus, Ont.
-
Person with camera reported looking into Waterloo window
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman in Waterloo reported a seeing a camera lens looking into her window.
Saskatoon
-
Family seeks justice as Saskatchewan Mountie goes to trial for first-degree murder
Brett Herman thinks back fondly on his childhood, running outside his grandfather's house in northern Saskatchewan with his younger brother chasing behind.
-
Saskatoon sisters share the stage in Royal Winnipeg Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'
Blake and Cooper Robinson, sisters united by their passion for ballet, are set to grace the stage together in a rendition of the classic ballet play, The Nutcracker.
-
Prince Albert inside workers approve new collective agreement
Inside workers at the City of Prince Albert have voted to accept a new tentative agreement, with 81 per cent in favour.
Northern Ontario
-
New Liskeard man charged with attempted murder in shooting
A 29-year-old northern Ontario man is in custody and facing attempted murder and firearms-related charges following an incident in Temiskaming Shores late last week.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
-
Customers line up for final loaves from Golden Grain after 92 years operating in Sudbury
Long-time business in downtown Sudbury sells its final baked goods to loyal customers before closing its doors for good.
Winnipeg
-
Chad Allan, founding member of Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 80
Celebrated musician Chad Allan, who carved a place in Canadian rock music history as co-founder of iconic bands the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 80.
-
‘It’s just devastating’: Family and friends remember slain victims in Langside shooting
Dozens of friends and family members gathered outside 143 Langside Street Sunday to remember the lives of their loved ones lost in last week’s deadly shooting.
-
Cross-border sugar donation for Winnipeg church stopped by Canadian customs
A Winnipeg church's attempt to spread holiday cheer amid a nationwide sugar shortage took an unexpected turn as their 500-pound sugar donation was turned away at the U.S. border this week.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating weekend death in Heritage neighbourhood
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
-
Sask. hunting investigation leads to 22 years of suspensions, nearly $16,000 in fines
An investigation that began with tips from the public has led to five people pleading guilty to charges such as wildlife trafficking, hunting without a license and hunting at night.
-
Sask. premier has 54% approval rating, survey shows
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has an approval rating of 54 per cent, according to a recent survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.