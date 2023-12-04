CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Transit's Red Line reopens after closures

    After more than a week of alternate routes, passengers of the Red Line were able to resume their regular route Monday morning.

    The train was closed from the Victoria Park/Stampede Station to 39 Avenue Station for nine days beginning late last month.

    The disruption to service was to open the new Victoria Park/Stampede Station and required crews to divert tracks from the old station to the new one.

    The City of Calgary said once the work is fully complete, riders will enjoy shorter walks to the platform and greater accessibility.

    The CTrain construction is part of a larger project that broke ground in 2021 to extend 17 Avenue across Macleod Trail.

    The city hopes it will help connect the Beltline area to the Entertainment District, linking pedestrians and traffic to development on both sides of Macleod Trail.

    As the line was out of service the city ran shuttle buses and had alternate parking options.

    On top of the CTrain disruption, there were also various lane closures on northbound Macleod Trail throughout the nine days.

