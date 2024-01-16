Calgary Transit snow detours will be active Wednesday morning
Calgary Transit is advising commuters to check their routes -- snow detours will be in effect starting Wednesday morning.
"We're keeping an eye on road and weather conditions and will provide an update when the detours are lifted," the city department said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.
The aim, the city says, is to be proactive about stuck buses and prevent system slowdowns.
The result might be "increased walking distance in snowy conditions" for some commuters.
Routes can be checked at calgarytransit.com/SnowDetours.
"This approach is in place to help minimize delays and ensure service is running smoothly," said Stephen Tauro, acting manager for Transit Service Support.
"We'll monitor how the weather unfolds Wednesday afternoon and re-evaluate whether snow detours will remain in effect during the afternoon rush hour."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton
-
Vancouver
Atlantic
Vancouver Island
Toronto
Montreal
Ottawa
Kitchener
Saskatoon
Northern Ontario
Winnipeg
Regina
