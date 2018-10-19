The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Calgary police officer, his wife and a local businessman who are all accused of harassing a woman in 2012.

Guilty verdicts have been filed for six of the seven charges laid against Steve Walton, Heather Walton and Ken Carter.

Steve Walton was found guilty of criminal harassment, bribery of a police officer and improper storage of a restricted firearm.

Carter was found guilty of criminal harassment.

Heather Walton was found guilty of bribery and improper storage of a firearm, but a mistrial was called on the third charge of criminal harassment.

Walton, who operated the private investigation firm Walton and Walton with his wife Heather, was allegedly employed by Carter to uncover evidence to discredit his ex-wife Akele Taylor.

The scheme was hatched to give Carter leverage in a bitter custody dispute involving the couple’s young daughter.

Taylor soon learned that her ex-husband had hired people to follow her and report on her activities. She filed a formal complaint in 2014 that then led to the police investigation.

The court heard that the Waltons, both former members of the Calgary Police Service, hired active CPS officers to assist in their investigation by conducting surveillance while on duty, gathering confidential information from police databases and various other side work.

In April, the three officers implicated in the incident were found guilty on a number of charges, including bribery and unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust.