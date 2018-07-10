The Calgary truck driver who was charged last week in connection to a deadly crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus made his first appearance in a Saskatchewan court on Tuesday.

Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury in the April 6 crash.

The hockey team was on its way to a playoff game in Nipawan when their bus was involved in a collision with a transport truck at a highway intersection.

The crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

During the three-month investigation, police took over 6000 photographs and used 3D technology to gather evidence from the scene.

Sidhu was not injured in the crash and was arrested in Calgary last Friday.

The truck he was driving belongs to Calgary-based Adesh Deol Trucking Limited.

Sidhu appeared in court in Melfort, Saskatchewan on Tuesday morning and was released on $1000 bail. He faces several conditions and also surrendered his passport.

The case has now been put over to August 21.

The Alberta government is looking at mandatory driver training requirements for commercial trucks and on Tuesday will begin consultations for new safety regulations.

(With files from The Canadian Press)