A Calgary truck driver who was involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others has been handed an eight year jail sentence.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to all 29 counts of dangerous driving in January.

The truck Sidhu was driving collided with the Broncos bus on a Saskatchewan highway last April, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

Sidhu’s lawyer said he took responsibility for the crash to avoid a trial and more hurt for the victims and their families.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Sidhu was going between 86 and 96 km/h when he drove through a stop sign and into the intersection north of Tisdale.

It was determined that Sidhu's actions caused the collision and that alcohol, drugs and distracted driving were not factors in the crash.

Sidhu, 30, faces a maximum sentence of 14 years for each charge of dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Families of the victims were in court for the proceedings and many of them were wearing Broncos team jerseys.

Justice Inez Cardinal read the agreed statement of facts in court and told the families that their voices have been heard.

The judge said that Sidhu accepted guilt and that removes the maximum penalty.

She said that finding a just sentence is a highly individualized process and that ‘the impact of this tragedy will be felt by Canadians for years to come.'

Justice Cardinal said the crash was avoidable and that Sidhu’s ‘prolonged inattention led to 16 deaths and 13 injuries.’

“Mr. Sidhu had ample time to react as he approached the intersection, had he been paying attention,” she said.

The judge said she needed to send a strong message of deterrence and that a significant sentence was warranted.

Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison and he is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle for ten years.