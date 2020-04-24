CALGARY -- A nearly month-long celebration of jazz is set to hit the stage but both the performers and audience will participate from the comfort of their own homes given current health orders.

The virtual TD JazzYYC International Jazz Days Festival will kick off on April 30 — International Jazz Day — and is scheduled to run until May 27.

Daily, hour-long sets will be broadcast at JazzYYC and on social media through a partnership with Jazz Home Delivery — hosted and produced by veteran musician and broadcaster Tim Tamashiro.

While the majority of the performances will take place in Calgary, scheduled artists are set to contribute from as far away as Paris, New York and Montreal. The artists in the majority of the concerts will collaborate without being in the same room.

The festival's lineup for the first week includes:

April 30 - International Jazz Day: Johnny Summers (Calgary) and Bill McBirnie (Toronto)

May 1 - Jazz Battle: Steve Fletcher (Calgary) and Jon May (Calgary)

May 2 - Latin Jazz: Esteban Herrara (Calgary) and Oliver Miguel (Calgary)

May 3 - Vocals: Joanna Borromeo (Calgary) and Elizabeth Shepherd (Quebec)

May 4 – Calgary Connection: Chris Jennings (Paris) and Kris Davis (New York)

May 5 – Theatre Jazz: Mark Limacher (Calgary) and Tina Hartt (Calgary)

May 6 – Cellar Jazz: Angela Wrigley (Calgary) and Cory Weeds (Vancouver)

For set times and additional details visit JazzYYC.