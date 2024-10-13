Calgary water main break causes closure of Bowness Road

A water main break has closed a section of Bowness Road.

The break was spotted at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, and has caused the road to be closed between 49 Street and 51 Street N.W.

The City of Calgary's website says the road closure is expected to be in place until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

This break is near the same area that was impacted by a catastrophic feeder main break on June 5.

The subsequent repair work resulted in Calgary facing water restrictions throughout the summer, with pleas from the city to conserve or reduce water use when possible.