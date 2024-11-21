CALGARY
    • Calgary Wildlife Foundation mourns the passing of Angel the foster Goose

    The Calgary Wildlife Foundation is naming its waterfowl building after Angel the Foster Goose, who recently died after 20 years living at the instution, where it fostered hundreds of orphaned goslings.(Photo: X@CalgaryWildlife) The Calgary Wildlife Foundation is naming its waterfowl building after Angel the Foster Goose, who recently died after 20 years living at the instution, where it fostered hundreds of orphaned goslings.(Photo: X@CalgaryWildlife)
    The Calgary Wildlife Foundation was mourning the loss of one of its longtime residents Thursday, a foster goose named Angel.

    In an Instagram story, the foundation’s communications team explained that Angel was brought to the organization around two decades ago because she couldn’t fly due to a condition known as “Angel Wing," which stops normal wing development in waterfowl.  Some say the condition is the result of eating a high carbohydrate diet of bread, crackers and popcorn.

    So instead of flying south for the winter, Angel fostered hundreds and hundreds of goslings, raising them to become fully-grown geese.

    “Because of Angel, we’ve been able to take a hands-off approach with our orphaned goslings,” they posted, “preventing them from imprinting and setting them up for success in the wild.

    The agency said it will be re-naming its waterfowl building after angel to keep her memory alive for years after her departure.

    “RIP Angel,” they wrote. “You will be missed but never forgotten.”

