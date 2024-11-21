Calgary Wildlife Foundation mourns the passing of Angel the foster Goose

The Calgary Wildlife Foundation was mourning the loss of one of its longtime residents Thursday, a foster goose named Angel.

In an Instagram story, the foundation’s communications team explained that Angel was brought to the organization around two decades ago because she couldn’t fly due to a condition known as “Angel Wing," which stops normal wing development in waterfowl. Some say the condition is the result of eating a high carbohydrate diet of bread, crackers and popcorn.

So instead of flying south for the winter, Angel fostered hundreds and hundreds of goslings, raising them to become fully-grown geese.

“Because of Angel, we’ve been able to take a hands-off approach with our orphaned goslings,” they posted, “preventing them from imprinting and setting them up for success in the wild.

The agency said it will be re-naming its waterfowl building after angel to keep her memory alive for years after her departure.

“RIP Angel,” they wrote. “You will be missed but never forgotten.”