Calgary woman charged following high school protest that turned into fight

A Calgary woman faces charges following a protest outside a high school that allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

On Wednesday, May 17, officers were on scene to provide public safety for a 10 a.m. protest outside Western Canada High School that involved an estimated 80 people.

During the protest, a fight broke out between two people with opposing views. The situation escalated, until it became physical, resulting in an assault of one youth and one man.

Officers managed to separate the opposing groups and no more physical confrontations took place.

Taylor McNallie, 32, of Calgary was charged with two counts of assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of unlawful confinement.

Following an investigation by the hate crime prevention team, hate motivation was applied to the charges.

McNallie is scheduled to next appear in court Friday, July 7.