Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.

Laura Lavorato, 44, was arrested Thursday in the Forest Lawn area and charged with manslaughter and possession of a loaded prohibited weapon. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

McCormack's body was found by a dog walker in an alleyway in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Upper Mount Royal on the morning of July 3. The investigation into the death of the 34-year-old determined that he was killed at a home in Forest Lawn, but his body was dumped behind homes in the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W.

"While we have charged a second individual, this investigation is far from over," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit, in a statement released Friday. "Since July, our detectives have pored over CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence to ensure that anyone who was involved is held accountable."

Devon Shedrick, 29, was charged with first-degree murder in late September in connection with McCormack's death.

The investigation into the death continues and police have yet to locate 30-year-old Justin Aaron Cornell, a person of interest who is believed to have information pertinent to the case.

Anyone who knows of Cornell's whereabouts or has additional information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.