A Calgary mother who was found guilty in 2017 in the death of her seven-year-old son appeared in court on Wednesday and was granted full parole.

Tamara Lovett, 50, was convicted of criminal negligence causing death in January 2017. Her son Ryan died from sepsis after he contracted a strep infection and his organs failed.

Lovett treated the little boy with holistic remedies including dandelion tea and oil of oregano and during the trial court heard that Ryan’s body was full of Group A streptococcus when he died.

She was sentenced to three years in jail and was granted day parole last June after serving eight months.

At that time, the Parole Board of Canada noted that Lovett acknowledged blame and had held 'extreme and unsupportable’ views about conventional medicine.

Lovett had been living in a community residential facility with conditions and was also required to attend psychological counselling to address her grief and mental health.

On Wednesday, parole board members reviewed her status and determined that she is a minimal risk to the public.

She was granted full parole and can now move into her own apartment but she still has conditions that she must follow.

