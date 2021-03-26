CALGARY -- It was 4 a.m. and Kaylee Nowosiad had just a couple of blocks to walk to her car.

The former server at a local pub in Calgary’s Beltine neighbourhood had finished her shift, when she was suddenly approached by three men, who were coming toward her from the opposite side of the street.

“Probably if something was to happen, nobody would hear it, so I went into my purse and I found a pen. So I kept a pen uncapped at my side and my keys in the other hand and I just ran as fast I could,” she said.

“I ran as fast as I could, but thankfully I was able to drive away.”

Nowosiad’s experience isn’t unique in any way.

In fact, a multitude of street harassment incidents have been reported online through social media over the course of the past couple of weeks in Calgary.

Ward 7 Councillor Druh Farrell says she’s received an overwhelming number of complaints from her constituents which prompted her to make a notice of motion to fill in the gaps of the “grey areas” of street harassment.

“This is not acceptable, it never was, but it certainly isn’t today so we need to have conversations,” Farrel said.

“This isn’t a women’s issue, this is a men’s issue, so talk to your sons, talk to your friends, talk to your co-workers about behaviour and call them out when you see it.”

The motion was unanimously passed by council and the city’s bylaw team will have one year to come up with language for an official bylaw on street harassment, following the lead of Vancouver, Edmonton and London, Ont.

Farrel’s motion was made on Dec 1, 2020, when she asked the city to review the current bylaws related to public safety through Gender Based Analysis Plus. As it stands, harassment is categorized under the criminal code but only “physical assault” or “someone exposing themselves” falls into the category of street harassment.

The goal is to therefore penalize catcalling or further propositioning in the future, says Farrell.

“So what this bylaw will do is draw a line in the sand and identify what is considered unacceptable behaviour in the city.”

A 'SOCIETAL' ISSUE

CEO of Sagesse Domestic Violence Prevention Society Andrea Silverstone recognizes the increase in reporting of harassment against women in Calgary, but notes that these incidents have been ongoing for generations.

“Street harassment is a form of coercive control and that happens when a pattern of behaviour happens that has insinuated threats that makes somebody change what they’re going to do,” Silverstone said.

“So I think there is a pattern of insinuated danger against women in society and therefore women make different decisions about what they might do to keep themselves safe, but that might not be the thing they want to do.”

Silverstone adds that this the issue of harassment is a societal one.

“I think everyone is responsible for it and I think the ways we can make sure we are addressing it as a society is by being aware that it exists,” she said.

“When we see it existing, we need to make sure that we intervene in safe ways and also that we watch out for each other so that when we feel that we are unsafe, we are able to reach out to our friend or family member and say ‘could you walk me home’ or ‘that doesn’t feel safe’ and ‘could you see what’s going on out there?’”

Sagesse notes that it is continuing to train its staff members about the different ways of addressing domestic violence and how to be better informal supporters in society.

The aspect of education for everyone is important for those that have experienced harassment first hand, such as Nowosiad.

She hopes men will stand up with her and become allies to prevent these incidents from happening in the future.

“Most men will not commit a sexual crime, yet most men are responsible for sexual assault, “ she said.

“Real long-term change isn’t going to happen unless men do their parts to challenge the attitudes and behaviours and if we continue to think of sexual assault as a woman’s problem, we’re not going to do much about preventing that violence.”

CPS 'TROUBLED' BY INCIDENTS

The Calgary Police Service says incidents involving gender-based violence are historically under-reported in Canada, but they are actively looking into many of those that have been reported on social media.

"We are collating all reports and where possible reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with potential witnesses," said CPS Supt. Nadine Wagner in an email to CTV News. "Our officers are also aware of these reports and are being extra vigilant for any suspicious activity that could potentially be connected."

Wagner says all women have the right to be free of fear and threats of violence in Calgary.

"We are deeply troubled by the reports of various incidents circulating on social media over the last week or so. We recognize the impact and trauma these events have on survivors and the general public, and we are committed to addressing and preventing gender-based violence."

The CPS also encourages members of the public to always report incidents to them by calling 911 immediately. That way, officers can be dispatched to the scene, offer assistance and make the appropriate arrests.