CALGARY -- When it comes to reporting on businesses and individuals breaking Alberta's public health orders, residents in the Calgary zone are the most vigilant.

Alberta Health Services tells CTV News that since the start of the pandemic, 15,171 COVID-19-related complaints and service requests were filed in the region. For comparison, in that same period of time, 12,213 complaints were made by residents in the Edmonton zone.

It says the reports have mainly consisted of the spacing of tables, social distancing and mask usage or lack thereof.

"The focus of AHS' inspection efforts is on businesses and activities which present the greatest risk of potential transmission if COVID-19 guidelines are not strictly followed. For example, food service establishments/bars, personal services, fitness facilities and events," the agency wrote in an email.

When inspectors identify infractions at a business, enforcement orders are handed out.

Three recent closure orders were given out to Calgary businesses for violating the chief medical officer of health's orders relating to the pandemic.

The owner of Monte Carlo Bar and Lounge on 10 Avenue N.W. was told to close after an "indoor 'private' event" took place there over the weekend.

AHS found more than 15 people attending the function and multiple party-goers, as well as staff, were not wearing masks.

"There were patrons seated at the bar and there was no barrier installed to prevent contamination of food, food contact surfaces and glassware," the order reads. "Multiple dining parties were seated less than two meters apart."

CTV News spoke with the owner of Monte Carlo who said the business had made changes and was allowed to reopen.

AHS confirmed the business had reopened but said two other Calgary restaurants were still closed.

MORE THAN 8,800 REPORTS SINCE SEPTEMBER

AHS says there have been 8,837 total complaints/service requests since Sept. 1, which is in line with the rate of calls they've received over each month of the pandemic. In total, 36,457 calls have been filed province-wide.

(Source/Alberta Health Services)

"Alberta Health Services’ Environmental Public Health (EPH) branch plays an important role working with business operators to ensure compliance with public health guidelines, essential to the safety of all patrons and clients," AHS says.

All of the calls are responded to directly by public health inspectors within three to seven business days.

The EPH always attempts to work with business operators to provide them with information and assistance in correcting any issues, AHS says.

"All Albertans are reminded to respect and cooperate with the guidelines that businesses around the province have in place, to protect us all from COVID-19."

NO SPECIFICS ON ENFORCEMENT

According to information from Alberta Health, any police agency can enforce the Public Health Act, which can result in fines up to $1,000.

Alberta Justice tells CTV News they don't possess any statistics on how often law enforcement has become involved in violations of the CMOH's public health orders.

"We know that Edmontonians and Calgarians care about their communities and want to do the right thing," said Carla Jones, communications advisor with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.

"The Alberta government is trying to work in cooperation with AHS and all law enforcement partners whenever possible around enforcing the legal orders that are in place for COVID-19."

Any Albertan with a concern about a business and their COVID-19 compliance can also submit a concern online.