CALGARY -- Twenty-five more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a woman in her 20s, as the province surpasses 800 deaths.

The woman was from the Calgary zone and died Dec. 12. There are no known comorbidities linked to this death.

In Friday's COVID-19 update, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said this death is a reminder that younger individuals are not immune to the impact of the disease.

"This is a tragic reminder of what we have been saying, which is that while the risk is lower for individuals who are younger, it is not zero."

Hinshaw also issued a reminder to younger Albertans to be continue being cautious.

"It is critical to be thinking about your actions, about all of our actions, not just for yourself," Dr. Hinshaw said, "This is just a reminder that there can be tragic consequences."

The other deaths included five Albertans in their 90s, eight in their 80s, five in their 70s, five in their 60s and one in their forties.

Eleven of the deaths were Albertans who lived in the Calgary zone.

This is the fourth Albertan in their 20s to die from the disease. The other deaths were reported April 3, Oct. 19, and Nov. 21.

The majority of the deaths happened within the past week, with three deaths from the beginning of the month.

Alberta surpassed 800 deaths Friday, up from 700 total deaths recorded five days ago.

There were 1413 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province Friday with a test positivity rate of 7.35 per cent