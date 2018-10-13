Two members of the Calgary Zoo family are enjoying a very special day on Saturday with cake, lots of other goodies and a crowd of visitors.

Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, the facility’s panda cubs, turned three years old on October 13 and staff at the zoo says there is a whole special weekend planned for the unique bears.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the public is able to take part in all sorts of activities in the barbecue tent.

“There’s things like pin the tail on the bamboo and pin the butterfly and dinosaur games because those are the things themed for the birthday party. We came to the conclusion that the pandas wanted special themes because they can be very high maintenance,” said zoo spokesperson Trish Exton-Parder.

Visitors will also be able to have their picture taken inside the Panda Passage as a souvenir to take home from the event as well as some refreshments.

“It’s really exciting for us to invited people down for the whole weekend.”

It’s also the first time that zoo lovers will be able to experience the special webcam set up in the panda enclosure.

“They’ll be able to watch the pandas from home and keep up with how they’re doing here at the Calgary Zoo.”

The cubs were born in Toronto in 2015 and were transported along with their parents Da Mao and Er Shun to the Calgary Zoo earlier this year.