CALGARY -- The Calgary Zoo's 'Zooventure' experience has received positive feedback from guests who have visited since it reopened May 23.

The Zooventure experience introduced safety precautions to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission. These precautions included timed ticket admissions, path markers to promote physical distancing, as well as increasing the amount of sanitizing stations throughout the park.

Adaptations were made daily to safety procedures, based on feedback from visitors and staff.

These safety precautions have been positively received by guests, according to a two-week public online survey that saw more than 1,000 responses from guests.

"It’s important to us that we clearly understood how people were feeling about their recent zoo visits and if they hadn’t visited, what we could do to make them feel safer," said Greg Royer, the zoo's chief operating officer in a release. "We were really pleased hear that nearly 80 per cent of visitors would recommend visiting Zooventure to a friend or family member."

The zoo's new exhibit, Bugtopia, also received positive reviews from guests.

"We had a wonderful time visiting. The new Bugtopia experience was INCREDIBLE," a guest commented on the zoo's survey. "Thank you for taking such great measures to keep our families safe. We love our zoo memories."

The zoo said that visitor safety will continue to be their top priority.