Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heist

The Camera Store on the 800 block of 11 Ave SW was robbed of what it said was $30,000 worth of camera equipment early Wednesday morning. The Camera Store on the 800 block of 11 Ave SW was robbed of what it said was $30,000 worth of camera equipment early Wednesday morning.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina