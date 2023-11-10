'Can’t move forward': Family of missing man agonizing as Alberta sets record overdose death rate

The family of a man missing for months fear for his life as new data shows Alberta is on track for the deadliest year of recorded opioid deaths.

Joseph Rarick’s family have not had any contact in six months.

“I can't move forward as a mom without knowing he’s okay,” said his mother Elaine Sander.

Last year Rarick told family he was addicted to opioids he started taking to manage pain from Lupus, but the father of two seemed to be taking positive steps, including finding work in construction again.

The 32-year-old’s mother and sister travelled from Hanna to visit him in Calgary on March 25.

“Things were looking up," said Smith. "He was happy, he had plans and goals.”

But the family has not heard from him since May 6, and they’re terrified of losing him.

WORST OPIOID DEATH RATE EVER

Alberta is facing the worst opioid death rate ever recorded in the province.

“I lay in bed every night wondering if he's eaten, if he’s warm... and waiting for that ultimate call, “ said Sander. “Because your body cannot keep going… not doing what he's doing.”

In first eight months of 2023, Alberta’s death rate from drug poisoning is 41.1 per 100,000 people, which is much higher than even the previous record of 36.7 from 2021.

That rate is even worse in some cities including Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

“It's not just me -- there's numerous mothers, brothers, sisters experiencing this and whatever (those addicted) are into… it affects the whole family," said Sander.

Alberta recorded 1,262 drug overdose deaths by August, already making it the third deadliest year before the final months are even tallied.

Nearly every death involved fentanyl.

In the first eight months of 2023 Alberta’s death rate from drug poisoning is 41.1 per 100,000 people, which is much higher than even the previous record of 36.7 from 2021.

Experts say the powerful opioid is not always taken on purpose.

Dealers are cutting fentanyl into all kinds of other drugs to give clients a more potent and addictive product.

“You want a bigger bang for your buck not realizing that bang could be your last one,” said Earl Thiessen, executive director of Oxford House.

After years in and out of rehab and homeless shelters, Earl Thiessen uses his experience battling addiction to now run the centre that helped him.

He knows from experience that rehabilitation is possible.

"That first step is so difficult," Thiessen said. "Take the chance because you’re worth it.”

He encourages anyone using drugs to take precautions, including using the Digital Overdose Response (DORS) app — which can send emergency services to your location if you become unconscious.

“It’s that small thing that can save a person's life," Thiessen said.

Earl Thiessen, executive director of the Oxford House Foundation

He said the app could have saved his sister who died while using drugs alone in her home.

While 40 per cent people died of overdoses in homes in 2023, there has been a big spike of people dying outside.

The number of overdose deaths in public jumped to 38 per cent in 2023, up from the previous high of 23 per cent in 2022.

Rarick’s family doesn’t know where he may be living now.

“Joseph loves the bohemian mountain man lifestyle,” said his sister Trisha Smith who added that Rarick is a skilled outdoorsman who loves fishing.

“Joseph loves the Bohemian mountain man lifestyle,” said his sister Trisha Smith who added that Rarick is a skilled outdoorsman who loves fishing.

“But as long as he had a phone and he had Messenger, as long as we saw the little green dot on the screen (indicating he was online) we knew he was still breathing.”

"It’s been six months since that little green dot was on the screen, mom and I are losing our minds," she said.

Rarick’s family contacted police, local search groups and canvassed the city themselves.

They found out he had been in a Calgary hospital in October and hope to hear his voice again soon.

"Please call home or call somebody. Somebody will come get you," said his mother.

“The situation you're in is going to take one step at a time. We all love you.”

Anyone who knows where Joseph Rarick is can contact Calgary Police.

Anyone struggling with addiction can contact Oxford House or any of the agencies providing support.