Canada Day in Calgary includes fireworks, Sloan and Indigenous culture

The City of Calgary has announced plans for this year's Canada Day celebrations.

"We are so excited to get together again on Canada Day," said Jennifer Thompson, manager of arts and culture for The City of Calgary, in a release.

"We’ve missed this important community celebration for the last two years. Now, we can’t wait to see crowds of Calgarians gathering together downtown and celebrating Indigenous culture, live music, food trucks, face painting, spectacular fireworks and more."

WHERE TO GO

There will be three main downtown locations for Canada Day events on July 1, including:

Fort Calgary (750 Ninth Avenue S.E.);

Olympic Plaza (228 Eighth Avenue S.W.); and

St. Patrick’s Island Park (1300 Zoo Road N.E.).

EVENTS

Events include:

An Indigenous Showcase and Powwow at Fort Calgary from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a focus on education and reconciliation with Indigenous leader and Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad;

An all-Canadian lineup of musical performances at the TD Canada Day Stage from 3 to 11 p.m., with rock band Sloan headlining at 9:45 p.m.;

Live, outdoor ArtsXpeditions performances from Arts Commons on the Olympic Plaza stage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and

Family-friendly entertainment throughout St. Patrick’s Island Park on three different stages from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FIREWORKS

There will be a Canada Day fireworks display from the Municipal Building (800 Macleod Trail S.E.) at 11 p.m., synced to music that can be heard on CJSW (90.9 FM).

The fireworks will include a blessing from Stoney Nakoda Elder Cindy Daniels and a message from Mayor Jyoti Gondek and be available on livestream on the City of Calgary's website.

"Canada’s strength draws upon the diversity of our many cultures,” said Gondek in a release.

"As we reflect on our past, we remember the people whose achievements are etched in the history books. At the same time, we also must look at the perspectives that have been excluded from history to further our truth and reconciliation commitment.

For more information on Canada Day events in Calgary you can visit the City of Calgary's website.