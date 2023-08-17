Canada's Mike Weir hopes to reel in victory at Shaw Charity Classic
Mike Weir's swing is as smooth as ever and there's nothing he likes to do more than compete.
But the 53-year-old knows there's more to life than just golf.
That's why he took a couple of weeks away from the game, heading off to fish at Wollaston Lake in Northern Saskatchewan.
He says it's never a bad thing to take a little break from the game.
"At this stage of life, you know it's not all about grinding all the time," he said.
"You know, you put a lot of work into your game but you want to enjoy life, too, and it was a good time to spend time with my two brothers and some friends and we had a great time."
WOULD LOVE TO WIN ON HOME SOIL AGAIN
Weir says the fishing was unbelievable and they caught pike and walleye.
Now, he's on to his third appearance at the Shaw Charity Classic and he'd love to reel in another victory on home soil.
He says being the first Canadian to win this event would be special.
"You know, I've been lucky enough to win. I won in Vancouver on the PGA tour at the Air Canada Championship," he said.
"It's special when you win in Canada. You know, Nick (Taylor) winning the Canadian Open at home, it's just really special for us Canadians when we play at home and when we play well."
COURSE HAS CHANGED
Weir has only played five events this season.
His best finish is a tie for 35th at the U.S. Senior Open.
He sits 38th on the money list, earning just under $350,000 this season.
He's hoping this will be his week to turn it around.
He says the course is playing differently this year but he's not sure if that will be to his advantage.
"We're so used to the ball, really, you know, we're at altitude here, obviously, and the ball usually hits and chases out and usually a lot of release on the greens and this year, it's not," he said.
"You know, you can hit some mid-irons into the greens and they're going to stop. It's just different but I think it's great. The greens are in great condition, the fairways are in great condition. They're just lusher. You know, normally, late summer, the course is playing pretty firm and it's just not this year."
Weir will tee it up Friday at 10:15 a.m. on the first hole with Stewart Cink and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
