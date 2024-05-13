Canada's mountain lakes fed by glaciers are losing their dazzling blue, documentary shows

A new short documentary filmed in Alberta's Banff National Park and British Columbia's Yoho National Park seeks to capture the impact of climate change on mountain lakes.

The documentary, called Losing Blue, was shot at 10 different alpine lakes including Peyto Lake, Moraine Lake and Lake Louise from 2020 to 2023.

"This film is basically about an endangered colour and what does it mean to lose that?" said director Leanne Allison.

The documentary is told through a cinematic poem, looking to create an emotional connection to the lakes' endangered colour.

"All lakes are born through glaciation and volcanic activity and things like that," Allison said. "All lakes eventually fill with sediment and die."

"I felt like we had a lot more in common with lakes than I ever expected."

Allison says there were several remote lakes that the crew had to hike to in different areas of the parks. To help preserve the remote lakes Losing Blue features, the crew has chosen not to disclose them.

"I literally spent like 10 days by myself in the mountains just like sitting by these lakes and filming them and getting to know each lake," Allison said.

She pointed to climate change playing more of a role than just its impact on the lakes, as filming had to be halted in 2021 due to wildfire smoke.

"I just assumed that was always going to be there," Allison said. "I didn't even think of the fact that this blue isn't something that's going to be around forever."

The 16-minute film is a National Film Board of Canada production, available for free streaming online.