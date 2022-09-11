Canada's top country music artists return to Calgary for CCMA awards show

Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Canada's top country artists will be honoured in Calgary this evening as the Canadian Country Music Association awards return to the Alberta city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Canada's top country artists will be honoured in Calgary this evening as the Canadian Country Music Association awards return to the Alberta city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

Biden honours 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror

President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a sombre commemoration held under a steady rain and paying tribute to 'extraordinary Americans' who gave their lives on one of the nation's darkest days.

Edmonton

  • Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

    Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina