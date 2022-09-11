Canada's top country music artists return to Calgary for CCMA awards show

Canada's top country artists will be honoured in Calgary Sunday as the Canadian Country Music Association awards return to town for the 10th time.

The show will be co-hosted by leading nominee Tenille Townes of Grande Prairie, Alta., and Atlanta artist Blanco Brown, best known for his hit "The Git Up."

Both Townes and Brown will perform separately on the broadcast while Brett Kissel is set to join 1990s boy band 98 Degrees on his collaboration of "Ain't the Same."

Townes heads into the bash with seven nominations and has won nine CCMA awards over the course of her career.

Jade Eagleson of Bailieboro, Ont. has six nominations including two in the single of the year category. Dean Brody and Kissel each have four.

A gala event was held Saturday in Calgary, at which a number of CCMA awards were presented.

Among the winners were Nice Horse, who won Best Video for "High School."

Songwriters of the Year went to the team of Tennille Townes, Steph Jones and David Pramik for Townes' hit "Girl Who Didn't Care."

Mitch Jay was named Steel Guitar Player of the Year. Matt McKay was named Guitar Player of the Year. Top selling album of the year went to Morgan Wallen for Dangerous: The Double Album. Top selling Canadian album of the year went to Jade Eagleson's Honkytonk Revival, while top selling Canadian single of the year went to Sacha and the Reklaws for "What the Truck."

What a night, Calgary! ⭐️ Congratulations to all our winners last night at the CCMA Music Industry Gala Dinner & Awards! #CCMAAwards #CCMAs pic.twitter.com/YZvzxW7E51 — CCMA (@CCMAofficial) September 11, 2022

Taber, Alta., native Corb Lund won for alternative country album of the year for Songs My Friends Wrote.

Canadian country music legend George Fox was also inducted into the CCMA Hall of Fame.

With files from the Canadian Press