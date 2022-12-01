Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary man accused of human trafficking

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a 30-year-old Calgary man accused of exploiting women through the sex trade.

Tevin Laramee-Watson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on 10 criminal charges related to human trafficking, assault, threat and advertising sexual services.

The investigation into Laramee-Watson began in February 2021 and, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) human trafficking and counter exploitation unit, multiple survivors have been identified.

The accused has ties to Grande Prairie, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Montreal.

"We want to ensure this perpetrator is located and placed in custody and we are asking for the public’s help in locating him," said Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers, ALERT Calgary, in a statement released Thursday. "Our greatest concern is that more women, in different cities, could be victimized."

Anyone with information regarding Laramee-Watson's whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

Assistance is available for sex trafficking survivors by calling 211.