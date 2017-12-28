CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Canadian Blood Services puts out urgent call for donations
The Canadian Blood Services says there is an urgent need for donors this month, with over 800 appointments still open.
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:01AM MST
Officials with the Canadian Blood Services say there is a serious need for blood donations despite a noticeable increase reported earlier this month.
The agency says there are over 870 appointments still open between now and January 6.
All blood types are needed, but the supply of O-negative blood is in highest demand.
Donors with O-negative are considered to be ‘universal donors’ because they are compatible with all blood types and that’s especially helpful in emergency situations.
Appointments can be booked online at blood.ca.