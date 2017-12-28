Officials with the Canadian Blood Services say there is a serious need for blood donations despite a noticeable increase reported earlier this month.

The agency says there are over 870 appointments still open between now and January 6.

All blood types are needed, but the supply of O-negative blood is in highest demand.

Donors with O-negative are considered to be ‘universal donors’ because they are compatible with all blood types and that’s especially helpful in emergency situations.

Appointments can be booked online at blood.ca.