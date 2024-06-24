Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson preparing for two big summer events

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson has a busy summer ahead of her.

From July 25 to the 28, she’ll tee it up in the CPKC Women’s Open at Calgary's Earl Grey Golf Club.

Right after that, she’ll fly to France for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Henderson has 13 wins on the LPGA tour, including two majors.

Another one of those wins was the Canadian Women’s Open.

Henderson, 26, topped the field at the Wascana club in Regina in 2018, a memory she says she'll never forget.

"It’s a huge highlight in my career," she said.

"Being able to win this event back in 2018, and I’ve always dreamt of winning this event. It’s always played an important role in my life. Being able to watch it when it came to Ottawa when I as a young little girl, and then playing my first one when I was 14 years old."

Added pressure in front of hometown fans

Henderson says playing in front of, and connecting with, the fans is what it’s all about.

However, with that comes added pressure.

Henderson says she has found a balance when she plays in front of the hometown fans.

"It’s such a unique and amazing opportunity, and I just try to see it as that," she said.

"I’m trying to go and play my best, and trying to win another tournament.

"To be able to do that in front of all the fans and receive all their love and support is a really cool week for me."

Competing in second Olympics

After the CPKC Open, Henderson will hop on a plane and fly to Paris.

Once again, she’ll be there with 43-year-old Alena Sharp.

Henderson says she is excited to be representing Canada again.

"To become an Olympian as an athlete is, I think, one of the most special things, and probably the highlight of being an athlete is becoming an Olympian.

"To go represent Canada is such an honour, and I’m very proud of that. I love wearing red and white and the maple leaf, so it’s just going to be a lot of fun."

Khang excited to defend her title

Megan Khang is the defending champ of the CPKC Women’s open.

She won it last year at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver.

It was Khang’s first and only victory on the LPGA tour, and she says it will always be special for her to be at this event.

"Seeing my name etched on the trophy, and Brooke being a past champion – I’ve known her probably since we were 14 or 15 years old – and seeing what she’s accomplished, it’s pretty cool to be on the LPGA tour, but now being an LPGA champion it’s a huge honour.

"I’m going to come into the week and try my best and prepare and again, just really embrace it all."