Canadian Natural Resources reports $987M Q1 profit, down from $1.8B a year ago

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it realized lower prices for synthetic crude oil and natural gas.

The company says it earned $987 million or 91 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result was down from a profit of $1.80 billion or $1.62 per diluted share a year earlier.

Product sales totalled $9.42 billion, down from $9.55 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Production in the quarter averaged 1,333,502 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,319,391 a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says its earnings from operations amounted to $1.37 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from $1.69 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.