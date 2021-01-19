CALGARY -- The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced it is targeting the Victoria Day long weekend to kick off the 2021 season.

In an open letter to CPL supporters released Tuesday on the league’s website, commissioner David Clanachan said, "plans call for the start of play this Spring, while recognizing that a major factor will be our nation’s progress against this pandemic."

"Based on where we are right now, if health authorities say it is safe to do so, we are focused on targeting a start date of the Victoria Day long weekend on May 22, for a full 28 game season,"he said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CPL postponed the start of last season from the scheduled start date of April 11, 2020.

A shortened 2020 season tournament, called the Island Games, was then created, which was played at the University of Prince Edward Island from Aug. 13 to Sept. 19, 2020.

"Innovation, creativity and adaptability remain at the forefront of our minds as we plan for the new season – utilizing the same approach that we demonstrated while creating our successful Island Games in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island last year," Clanachan said.

According to the letter, the league office is working behind the scenes with owners, clubs, players and staff to prepare for the season.

"While focused on playing our season, we continue to review multiple scenarios with the safety of all at the forefront of our competition," read the letter.

The CPL says they are hopeful and excited for the 2021 season while adhering to health guidelines, and getting fans back in the stands.

"To that end, we will remain flexible but also adaptable in our planning. To be clear, our ultimate goal is to see our Supporters in the stands as we take to the field," said Clanachan.