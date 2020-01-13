CALGARY -- The wait is nearly over for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused food and drinks in Calgary.

The second wave of Canada’s cannabis legalization took effect Dec. 17, 2019 but regulations and logistics delayed products from hitting the shelves across the country.

At least one Calgary cannabis shop, Queen of Bud, is expecting its shipment of edible cannabis products including cannabis gummies, chocolates and beverages to arrive Monday. Another local shop, Bud Bar Cannabis, said it is expecting an edibles shipment on Friday.

Edibles offer an alternative to people wanting to try cannabis but not interested in smoking or vaping. While those methods produce immediate effects, ingested cannabis takes much longer for the psychoactive ingredient to start taking effect.

"It’s a long delay until the THC hits your brain, up to two to four hours," said Calgary physician Dr. Raj Bhardwaj. "Then it stays in your system for up to 24 hours."

The doctor recommends anyone trying cannabis edibles for the first time not use it with alcohol or caffeine and block-off many hours for the effects.

"Have a big window for saying ok I’m going to try the cannabis and I’m not going to do anything that requires driving or childcare or any kind of responsibilities."

Dr. Bhardwaj adds portion sizes and pre-existing health conditions are important factors to consider.

The Canadian Journal of Cardiology published a report about a 70 year-old St, John, N.B. man who died after his first time trying marijuana in the form of a lollipop containing 90mg of THC, nine times the suggested starting dose.

"He ended up having hallucinations and got terrified which then gave him chest pain, ended up going to the hospital, diagnosed with a heart attack," explained Dr. Bhardwaj. "In somebody with pre-existing heart disease, somebody who’s older, somebody who’s naive to the effects of cannabis, edibles are sometimes not safe."

The lollipop was purchased before cannabis was legal in Canada. The St. John’s man who died had decided to try marijuana in an effort to alleviate arthritis pain.

Health Canada limits doses to 10mg per package of cannabis edibles.

Dr. Bhardwaj recommends talking to your doctor if you're considering cannabis as an option to treat a health condition.