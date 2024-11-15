Here's when the CPKC holiday train will roll through Calgary
The CPKC holiday train is preparing to hit the road for another year of fundraising across Canada and the next week, with several stops planned in Calgary and throughout southern Alberta.
The train will kick off it’s annual holiday journey on Nov. 21 and finish its route on Dec. 20. The tour raises money and food for foodbanks.
The holiday train is scheduled be in Calgary at the Anderson C-Train Station between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 14.
The tour will be making lots of other stops in southern Alberta, including:
Dec. 13
- Innisfail: 50th Street at 12:55 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
- Olds: 50th Street at 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Didsbury: 20th Street and 18th Avenue at 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- Airdrie: Nose Creek Park – Main Street at 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Dec. 15
- Cochrane: Provincial Building between Fourth Avenue and Second Avenue at 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Stoney Nakoda: Morley Trading Post at 4:25 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Canmore: Railway pedestrian crossing on 10th Street, behind Save On Foods at 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Banff: Banff Railway Station, 327 Railway Avenue at 7:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
Musicians will play free concerts on the train’s stage throughout the tour, with Magic! and Sofia Camara scheduled to perform at all the southern Alberta stops.
CPKC said the holiday train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food since its inaugural journey in 1999.
This year, CPKC’s two trains will visit more than 160 communities over approximately four weeks.
The Canadian tour kicks off in New Brunswick on Nov. 21.
“We are pleased to again send this magical train on a four-week trip across our network spreading holiday joy as we collect food and raise money to fight food insecurity,” Keith Creel, CPKC’s president and chief executive officer, said on its website.
“We look forward to seeing all the smiles and cheers from people young and old coming together in the spirit of giving.”
Visit the CPKC website for the full list of stops and performers.
