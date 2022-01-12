Cannabis seized during southern Alberta traffic stop
Not wearing a seatbelt and using his cell phone while behind the wheel landed a driver in hot water with police, as 36 Ziplock bags containing cannabis were seized during the ensuing traffic stop.
An Alberta RCMP traffic member was on patrol at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when they spotted a male driver holding a cell phone and not wearing a seat belt.
The officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, so it was searched, and a number of items were seized, including:
- 36 Ziploc bags each containing 28, one gram packages of cannabis shatter;
- 15 Ziploc bags each containing 28 vials of cannabis wax, and;
- A Ziploc bag containing 25 vials of cannabis wax.
Police say 1,453 individually pre-packaged bags of cannabis products were seized, which were not properly marked for sale in Canada or Alberta.
A 38-year-old man from Airdrie was charged with:
- Distracted driving;
- Failing to wear a seatbelt;
- Having cannabis within reach of the driver, and;
- Possession of cannabis not in accordance with the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.
The man received a mandatory court date of Feb. 8. His name was not released as police said charges had not been formally sworn Wednesday afternoon.