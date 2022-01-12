Cannabis seized during southern Alberta traffic stop

Not wearing a seatbelt and using his cell phone while behind the wheel landed a driver in hot water with police, as 36 Ziplock bags containing cannabis were seized during the ensuing traffic stop.

An Alberta RCMP traffic member was on patrol at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when they spotted a male driver holding a cell phone and not wearing a seat belt.

The officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, so it was searched, and a number of items were seized, including:

36 Ziploc bags each containing 28, one gram packages of cannabis shatter;

15 Ziploc bags each containing 28 vials of cannabis wax, and;

A Ziploc bag containing 25 vials of cannabis wax.

Police say 1,453 individually pre-packaged bags of cannabis products were seized, which were not properly marked for sale in Canada or Alberta.

A 38-year-old man from Airdrie was charged with:

Distracted driving;

Failing to wear a seatbelt;

Having cannabis within reach of the driver, and;

Possession of cannabis not in accordance with the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

The man received a mandatory court date of Feb. 8. His name was not released as police said charges had not been formally sworn Wednesday afternoon.