CALGARY -- Days before classes are set to resume, the principal, assistant principal and administrative secretary at Canyon Meadows School have gone into quarantine for 14 days after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19 and they were identified as close contacts, officials said in a letter to parents Monday.

"We will be working from home during this period," the letter reads in part, which was signed by principal Bobbie Schmidt. "A retired experienced principal will be on site for the duration of that time."

The school will remain open for in-person learning.

"We have worked closely with AHS to ensure necessary measures continue to be in place to protect all staff and students," reads the letter.

"This includes cleaning and disinfecting all items touched by the individual and removing and storing items that cannot be cleaned or disinfected (paper, books, etc.) in a sealed container for a minimum of 10 days."

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, attempted to calm fears after it was revealed a health order signed over the weekend lifted a mandate requiring physical distancing in the classroom when students return.

The order, endorsed by Hinshaw, states that "an operator of a school does not need to ensure that students, staff members and visitors are able to maintain a minimum of two metres distance from every other person when student, staff or students are seated at a desk or table."