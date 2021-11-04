CAPP president and CEO Tim McMillan stepping down this spring

Tim McMillan, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers President and CEO, speaks during a press conference on Canada falling behind in global competition for oil and natural gas investment on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang) Tim McMillan, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers President and CEO, speaks during a press conference on Canada falling behind in global competition for oil and natural gas investment on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Calgary Top Stories