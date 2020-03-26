CALGARY -- The T&T Supermarket at Calgary's Pacific Place Mall has closed after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19.

The company posted on Facebook Thursday, confirming details of the discovery and saying the supermarket will be closed until April 8.





There are no details about where the infected employee worked inside the store, but officials say the last shift they worked was Saturday, March 21.

"On Sunday the colleague stayed home feeling unwell, and was tested positive on March 25th," the letter from T&T's CEO Tina Lee reads.

She adds the worker has already reported that they are feeling better and their fever has broken.

While the closure is in place, all workers at the store will be self-isolating for the next 14 days, as per the instructions from health officials.

"It is our duty and pride to serve Calgary and all the communities we operate in," the letter continues. "I ask for your patience as we work to ensure our staff are all healthy before we re-open."

The company's other Calgary location, in Harvest Hills, is unaffected by the confirmed case and remains open, she adds.

During Wednesday's media update, Alberta Health confirmed 61 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 419 cases of the illness confirmed in the province.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more details when they come in…