Castle Mountain set to close the books on another strong season

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

It was another banner season for Castle Mountain Resort, which saw thousands of skiers hit its slopes despite pandemic restrictions.

While there were some challenges, manager Cole Fawcett said this season sets the resort up nicely for next year as well.

"We’re on solid financial footing, "said Fawcett. "(The) good business volumes and early indications for next year as we’re already selling next year’s seasons passes are that that momentum will continue."

With the season about to end this weekend, the resort is planning on going out with a bang.

"We have live music in the base area both Saturday and Sunday, in the afternoon hours we have a banked slalom event on Saturday for snowboarders only, and we’ll spin the lifts until 4 p.m. on Sunday for the final day of the season," Fawcett said.

The season-end celebrations have several skiers excited to finish off on a high note.

"We’ve been ending off with a bang here. We came out for the Slush Cup last weekend, and it was a good time. Castle always puts on a good show, and we love coming up here as much as we can, you know, 20-30 times a season," said skier Mitchell Boychuk.

It wasn’t just Castle Mountain that enjoyed a great skiing season, either: local hotels enjoyed a rebound year due to all the visitors the resort had.

"The last couple years we struggled, but this year people were just so ecstatic to go skiing," Heritage Inn manager Marjorie Villanis said.

With files by Jayden Wasney