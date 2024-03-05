Caught on cam: Ski stunt goes wrong at Lake Louise, Alta.

CALGARY
    A skier at an Alberta resort having some fun suffered some bumps and bruises after an aerial stunt went very wrong on the weekend.

    An Instagram video of the skier, who was at Lake Louise, shows them coming down a slope toward a smaller rise at the edge of a ski lift.

    The skier is seen taking to the air and turning over, but they end up clipping an empty ski lift chair heading down the mountain and falling to the snow below.

    According to the comments attached to the video posted on March 2, the skier wasn't seriously injured.

    CTV News has reached out to the original poster for further comment.

