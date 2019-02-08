The cauldron at WinSport Arena has been lit, marking the beginning of the Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games in Calgary.

The competition brings over 700 athletes from 64 communities across the province, as well as the Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan, for the larges sport event for people with intellectual disabilities.

They will be competing in seven winter sports: 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speed skating.

Organizers say the event helps bring together Alberta communities and provides a chance for a competitive experience for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

“This event allows our athletes to reach their personal bests and connect with athletes across the province,” said Johnny Byrne, president and CEO of Special Olympics Alberta, in a release.

Some of the athletes and coaches at the 2019 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games will get the chance to become part of Team Alberta and compete at the national level at the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The competition runs from February 8 to 10 at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park.