CALGARY -- The Calgary fire department and crews for the City of Calgary were called to a water main break in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

The break happened in an alleyway behind the Mayland Shopping Centre, which is located on the 800 block of 19 Street NE.

The fire department closed one block of McGonigal Drive NE, which is adjacent to the shopping centre.

It is unknown when the main broke, how long it will take to repair or how many homes may be impacted.