Cavalry F.C. fall to Orlando 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup action in Florida

Cavalry F.C. faced a big challenge Tuesday night.

Calgary’s pro soccer team played Game 2 of their CONCACAF Champions Cup series against Major Soccer League’s Orlando City.

Orlando won the first game 3-0.

Cavalry got on the board in the 64th minute, with a goal from Myer Bevan who redirected a cross from Willy Akio.

It was Cavalry’s first-ever Champions Cup goal, tying the game at a goal apiece.

But Orlando got that one back in the 71st minute, thanks to Ramiro Enrique, putting Orlando back in the lead at 2-1.

They added one more, giving them a convincing 6-1 win on aggregate – but all in all it was an amazing experience for Cavalry F.C. and something to build on for the upcoming Canadian Premier League season, said head coach Tommy Wheeldon afterwards.

“I think we’ve become addicted to it,” Wheeldon said. “The level of the competition and the quality is something we want to experience year in and year out. You know, we’re rookies when it comes down to this level and we’re playing at a level that’s 15 times our salary cap, but what we really wanted to do was show we could live in moments with a great side like Orlando.

“Really enjoyed the series," he added. "Orlando really had it over us but no shame admitting (it). We’ll be back.”