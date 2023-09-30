Cavalry FC ride first career goal by Calgary's Gareth Smith-Doyle to comeback 2-1 win over Valour FC

Gareth Smith-Doyle scored his first professional goal Friday night, helping Cavalry FC come from behind to defeat Valour FC of Winnipeg at Spruce Meadows.

It was a chilly, wet night in south Calgary, but the crowd that was there witnessed a big moment when former U of C Dino and Calgary Foothills player Smith-Doyle scored.

Sergio Camargo also notched one for Cavalry FC, as they went on to win 2-1.

The team is now unbeaten in eight straight games.

"It was amazing," Smith-Doyle said, in a post-game interview with One Soccer. "Coming off winning the league last week… (Then scoring my) first goal. - I can't stop smiling. It's a dream come true."

Cavalry has first place locked up in the Canadian Premier League.

In post-game comments, Cavalry coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. praised his players' tenacity after falling behind.

“They could have just gone, ‘We’ve already won the league, let’s avoid tackles, let’s avoid getting in too much let’s just run around and get through it,'” Wheeldon said. “They didn’t do that, they kept going and found a way to win, that’s what’s special about this group.”

They have one final regular season contest, Oct. 7 against Pacific FC before the playoffs get underway.