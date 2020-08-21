CALGARY -- The Calgary Board of Education has confirmed that it's cutting approximately 160 school bus attendants, rougly 70 per cent of the positions.

In 2019, the CBE says it had more than 230 school bus attendants. For the upcoming school year, that number will be reduced to around 70, who will "continue to provide enhanced support for our most vulnerable students, including those attending Christine Meikle and Emily Follensbee schools," according to an email from CBE's media relations department, adding that other students will be supported "through enhanced safety plans."

The CBE said the cuts "align our service to similar levels that are offered by other metro school boards."

The final number of attendants may be slightly higher once school starts, as the CBE adjusts services to reflect new registrations.