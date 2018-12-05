Border services agents have seized about 1350 grams of heroin at the Calgary International Airport and a 38-year-old woman is facing drug charges.

The CBSA says a female traveller was arrested upon arriving at the airport and she was taken into custody by RCMP.

Officials say that there is enough heroin to produce about 13,500 doses and that the seized substances include 24 pellets.

RCMP say that the woman tried to avoid detection by swallowing a number of heroin pellets.

“Ingesting narcotics to evade detection is extremely dangerous & life-threatening. CBSA officers have not only potentially saved a life, but have also disrupted drug smugglers and organized crime activities in order to protect Canadians,” said Nina Patel, RDG, CBSA Prairie Region, in a tweet.

“Opiates, such as heroin and fentanyl have steadily become more popular in Canada where it is one of the most prevalent street drugs behind marihuana and cocaine. Opiates continue to be the most lethal drug as their use will often lead to an overdose resulting in death,” said RCMP Sgt. Ryan Smart, in a release.

Police say the woman also had heroin concealed in her suitcase.

Mariam Salehe, 38, a foreign national, is charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Salehe is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Friday.